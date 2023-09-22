Open Menu

A Teenage Boy Drowns In A Canal While Bathing

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:40 PM

A teenage boy drowns in a canal while bathing

A teenage boy drowned in Muzaffargarh canal while taking a bath near Head Hazari tehsil Jatoi on Friday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :A teenage boy drowned in Muzaffargarh canal while taking a bath near Head Hazari tehsil Jatoi on Friday.

Rescue personnel said that 11-year-old Arshad s/o Saifullah drowned while taking a bath in the Muzaffargarh canal. Rapid response from Rescue 1122 allowed the water search rescue crew to rapidly locate the deceased through a line search.

