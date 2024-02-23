Aawaz II Network Organizes Provincial Consultation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2024 | 09:12 PM
Aawaz II programme–Peace and Justice Network, organized provincial consultation on the discourse of prioritizing and integrating grassroots level community engagement and behavior change intercessions for effective legislation, public policy planning, efficient implementation and establishing mechanism for services delivery related to gender-based issues, child marriage, social cohesion and tolerance
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Aawaz II programme–Peace and Justice Network, organized provincial consultation on the discourse of prioritizing and integrating grassroots level community engagement and behavior change intercessions for effective legislation, public policy planning, efficient implementation and establishing mechanism for services delivery related to gender-based issues, child marriage, social cohesion and tolerance.
This consultation provided an opportunity to the local leaders and activists of Aawaz II community leaders and civil society experts to share their experiences and recommendations for community engagement to drive behavior change aligned with policies, laws and services, said a news release issued here on Friday.
The consultation was supposed to contribute in chalking out valid recommendations on effective strategic planning for community engagement, behavior change necessary for the impactful implementation of the public policies.
Team Lead of Aawaz II programme, Dr Yasmin Ziadi spoke on the community engagement strategies of the programme and also deliberated on the community structures including Village Forums, District Forums and Aawaz Aagahi Centres, Provincial Forums constituted under the Aawaz II programme.
Social Welfare Punjab, Muzammil Yar Khan from Aawaz II programme said,that efforts are being made to highlight public voice on different areas and bridging gap between the citizen-state engagement processes.
He emphasized the community engagement and inclusivity are the key to success to public policy planning.
Mavarhan Khan from AIG gender crimes acknowledged and emphasized the community viewpoint and community engagement in policy planning and execution to lead the processes and procedures more transparent, responsive, accountable and accepted. He said that Police department is continuously shifting policies paradigm from orthodox policing styles to the more community centric, progressive and modern policing models.
Secretary Women Development Department Punjab, Sumaira Samad said that a balance between demand side and supply side is necessary while articulating policies and legislations. Communities’ engagement and participation compliments the demand side whereas the planning and elaboration of strategies for effective implementation may be supported with the informed acceptance, ownership and access by the people.
Recent Stories
HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effecti ..
Gomal University’s Pharmacy Faculty holds sports gala
Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner
Awais grabs 2nd spot in Asian Snooker C'ship
DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) ..
COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen
Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF
Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby
Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS
Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N
Two paramedics dead in Israeli strike on Lebanon
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HMC achieved significant milestone by handling 115 cases of thrombolysis effectively2 minutes ago
-
Kristin Hawkins visits QAL, pens MoU for Lincoln Corner8 minutes ago
-
DEO distributes appointment orders among 16 relatives of employees in Lasbela4 minutes ago
-
Two-day Urs celebrations of eminent preacher of Islam Baba Peera Shah Ghazi (RA) to begin in Mirpur ..4 minutes ago
-
COMSTECH announces 85 fellowships for Yemen4 minutes ago
-
Sherry condemns PTI founder’s letter to IMF4 minutes ago
-
Hospital staff to fully cooperate in recovery of abducted newborn baby4 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on "Harassment at Work" held in LUMHS4 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Awami Party to support PML-N4 minutes ago
-
District admin Abbottabad to resolve public issues through Khuli Kutcheries3 minutes ago
-
SU announces schools closure on Shab-e-Baraat3 minutes ago
-
AIOU launches spring plantation campaign3 minutes ago