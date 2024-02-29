Abdul Khaliq Achakzai Elected As Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:22 PM
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, a prominent figure within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has clinched the coveted position of Speaker in the Balochistan Assembly.
His victory came uncontested, underscoring his support within the assembly's ranks.
Concurrently, Ghazala Gola, representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also emerged unopposed as the Deputy Speaker.
The formal declaration of their unchallenged victories was made by Tahir Shah Kakar, the Secretary of the Balochistan Assembly, symbolizing a significant juncture in the region's political narrative.
