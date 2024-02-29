Open Menu

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai Elected As Speaker Balochistan Assembly

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 29, 2024 | 01:22 PM

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

The latest reports say that Ghazala Gola has been elected as deputy speaker of the provincial assembly.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 29th, 2024) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, a prominent figure within the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), has clinched the coveted position of Speaker in the Balochistan Assembly.

His victory came uncontested, underscoring his support within the assembly's ranks.

Concurrently, Ghazala Gola, representing the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), also emerged unopposed as the Deputy Speaker.

The formal declaration of their unchallenged victories was made by Tahir Shah Kakar, the Secretary of the Balochistan Assembly, symbolizing a significant juncture in the region's political narrative.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Pakistan Peoples Party Muslim Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

11 minutes ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

20 minutes ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

14 hours ago
ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

14 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

14 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

14 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

14 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

14 hours ago
 Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, rev ..

Murad Shah visits Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine, reviews Urs arrangements

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan