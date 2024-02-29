Open Menu

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Ghazala Gola Sworn In As Speaker, Deputy Speaker Of Balochistan Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, Ghazala Gola sworn in as Speaker, Deputy Speaker of Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Ghazala Gola of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) were sworn in as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.

The Balochistan Assembly elected Captain (retd) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai as speaker and MPA Ghazala Gola as deputy speaker unopposed.  The newly-elected speaker and deputy speaker took oath during the assembly session at 3:00 pm on Thursday.

Aside from captain (retired) Abdul Khaliq and Ghazala Gola, no other member has submitted nomination papers.

Ghazala Gola made history by becoming the first woman ever elected Deputy Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly.

