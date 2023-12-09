AC city cracks down on weekly market, seals shops for violations

In a surprise inspection, Assistant Commissioner City Awaid Irshad Bhatti, acting on the Deputy Commissioner's orders, visited the bustling weekly market in the City Subdivision on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) In a surprise inspection, Assistant Commissioner City Awaid Irshad Bhatti, acting on the Deputy Commissioner's orders, visited the bustling weekly market in the City Subdivision on Saturday.

According to ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum, during the visit, Assistant Commissioner City ordered to sealing of two shops for serious violations, while more than five others faced the same fate for neglecting to display proper price lists.

This decisive action sends a clear message to vendors operating within the market to comply with regulations or face the consequences.

The Assistant Commissioner, accompanied by police officers, also took the opportunity to review security arrangements at the open-air theatre where students of Quaid-e-Azam University are set to perform a cultural event.

His presence at both locations underscored the authorities' commitment to maintaining order and promoting safe, enjoyable experiences for residents and visitors alike.