Open Menu

AC Nellore Cracking Down On Illegal Gas Agencies, Seals 3 Outlets, Arrests Two

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 11:43 PM

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

In a decisive move to curb illegal gas operations, Assistant Commissioner Nellore, acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of gas agencies within his jurisdiction, specifically Shahzad Town and Khanna Pul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) In a decisive move to curb illegal gas operations, Assistant Commissioner Nellore, acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of gas agencies within his jurisdiction, specifically Shahzad Town and Khanna Pul.

The inspection led to the uncovering of three unlicensed gas agencies, which were promptly sealed by the Assistant Commissioner.

Additionally, two individuals involved in the illegal operations were apprehended and handed over to the police station for further action.

The Assistant Commissioner's stern actions serve as a stark reminder that illicit practices in the gas industry will not be tolerated.

Stringent warnings have been issued to other potential violators, emphasizing the unwavering commitment to uphold safety standards and ensure the well-being of the community.

Related Topics

Police Station Nellore Gas Industry

Recent Stories

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

2 minutes ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

2 minutes ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

3 minutes ago
 Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

2 minutes ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

2 minutes ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

2 minutes ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

23 minutes ago
 Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Gove ..

Students delegation from Baluchistan calls on Governor Punjab

23 minutes ago
 Enertech Water secures largest financial facility ..

Enertech Water secures largest financial facility for public-private partnership ..

22 minutes ago
 ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming gene ..

ECP demands deployment of troops for upcoming general elections

35 minutes ago
 PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic ..

PNCA presents "Celebrating 100 years of Cinematic Artists: A cinematic posters e ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan