AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

In a decisive move to curb illegal gas operations, Assistant Commissioner Nellore, acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of gas agencies within his jurisdiction, specifically Shahzad Town and Khanna Pul

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) In a decisive move to curb illegal gas operations, Assistant Commissioner Nellore, acting on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon on Monday conducted a thorough inspection of gas agencies within his jurisdiction, specifically Shahzad Town and Khanna Pul.

The inspection led to the uncovering of three unlicensed gas agencies, which were promptly sealed by the Assistant Commissioner.

Additionally, two individuals involved in the illegal operations were apprehended and handed over to the police station for further action.

The Assistant Commissioner's stern actions serve as a stark reminder that illicit practices in the gas industry will not be tolerated.

Stringent warnings have been issued to other potential violators, emphasizing the unwavering commitment to uphold safety standards and ensure the well-being of the community.