Accommodations provided to students returned from Kyrgyzstan at CM house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) On the special instructions of the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, students from other provinces who arrived here from Kyrgyzstan on a special flight were accommodated at the CM House.

Special arrangements were made for the students and they would be sent to their native areas on Thursday by special vehicles.

The provincial government would bear the travel expenses of these students.