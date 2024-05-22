Open Menu

Accommodations Provided To Students Returned From Kyrgyzstan At CM House

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Accommodations provided to students returned from Kyrgyzstan at CM house

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) On the special instructions of the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, students from other provinces who arrived here from Kyrgyzstan on a special flight were accommodated at the CM House.

Special arrangements were made for the students and they would be sent to their native areas on Thursday by special vehicles.

The provincial government would bear the travel expenses of these students.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Vehicles Kyrgyzstan From Government

Recent Stories

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in ..

Sea of people attend funeral of President Raisi in Tehran

26 minutes ago
  T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad b ..

 T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to announce squad by tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan

2 hours ago
 President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer off ..

President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered

3 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to care ..

Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career

15 hours ago
 10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in stre ..

10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street

15 hours ago
 Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

15 hours ago
 BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsitie ..

BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities

15 hours ago
 Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges int ..

Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan