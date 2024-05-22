Accommodations Provided To Students Returned From Kyrgyzstan At CM House
Published May 22, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) On the special instructions of the Chief Minister (CM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, students from other provinces who arrived here from Kyrgyzstan on a special flight were accommodated at the CM House.
Special arrangements were made for the students and they would be sent to their native areas on Thursday by special vehicles.
The provincial government would bear the travel expenses of these students.
