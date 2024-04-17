Accountability court summons PPP leaders Arbab, Asma Alamgir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) An accountability court here on Wednesday summoned PPP leaders Arbab Alamgir and his spouse Asma Alamgir in a case of assets beyond means.

The court ordered Arbab Alamgir and Asma Alamgir to ensure their presence in court on April 18.

It is pertinent to mention here that after amendments in NAB law, the case against Arbab and Asma Alamgir has been reopened.

APP/adi