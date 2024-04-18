Accused of attempted murder arrested

Attock Police arrested a suspect wanted in attempt murder case on Thursday.

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Attock Police arrested a suspect wanted in attempt murder case on Thursday.

Police sources said that Aqib Sarfaraz has shot and injured a man in village Kaai over some dispute and fled away.

Police raided at hideout and arrested him.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

