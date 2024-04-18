Open Menu

Accused Of Attempted Murder Arrested

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Attock Police arrested a suspect wanted in attempt murder case on Thursday.

Police sources said that Aqib Sarfaraz has shot and injured a man in village Kaai over some dispute and fled away

Police raided at hideout and arrested him.

Respective Police registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

