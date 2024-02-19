Open Menu

ACE Starts Probe Of Rs 41 Million Alleged Embezzlement Of SIDA’s Funds

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 11:18 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Anti Corruption Establishment has begun an investigation of the matter of alleged embezzlement of Rs 41 million funds by a female officer, BPS-18 Sociologist Shakeela Laghari, of Sindh Irrigation and Drainage Authority (SIDA).

According to details, an Inspector of the ACE Agha Hussain has written a letter addressed to SIDA in that regard.

The official has sought complete details of the entire project of rehabilitation of the Akram Canal including its component of compensating the people owning residential or commercial properties which were demolished.

The required record includes the complete budget released by the World Bank through Government of Sindh under the project WISP, 2020.

The complete expenditures against the released budget for the project had also been demanded.

The SIDA would have to submit details of the contractors who remained engaged in the project as well as the officers and officials with previous or existing postings in the project.

The ACE has put on notice Laghari, her subordinate Maaz Effandi and R&D Wing’s Amin Khushk.

