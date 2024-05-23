Open Menu

Acting President Stresses To Continue Work For Preserving Biodiversity

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2024 | 11:16 PM

Acting President stresses to continue work for preserving biodiversity

Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani has stressed the urgent need to continue work in preserving biodiversity and addressing the challenges posed by climate change

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Acting President Yusuf Raza Gilani has stressed the urgent need to continue work in preserving biodiversity and addressing the challenges posed by climate change.

The Acting President, in his message in connection with the International Day of the Markhor, said, "Our efforts to protect the Markhor have involved not just government's action but also the active participation of local communities and international partners."

"As we observe the International Day of the Markhor, we celebrate more than just the survival of an iconic species; we celebrate the spirit of resilience and the power of collective action", he said.

"The Markhor, our national animal, is a symbol of Pakistan's natural beauty and our dedication to environmental stewardship."

He said the United Nations' recognition of May 24 as the International Day of the Markhor highlighted the importance of conserving the magnificent species and its habitat.

"The Markhor's journey from near extinction to a growing population is a story of hope and an exemplary model of successful conservation."

He said Pakistan, as a committed signatory to the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), proudly announced its elevation to CITES Category I.

This elevation, achieved through rigorous legislative and enforcement measures, was a resounding affirmation of "our dedication to the wildlife conservation", he added.

"Let us celebrate this day by renewing our pledge to protect our wildlife and natural habitats. Together, we can ensure that the Markhor continues to thrive in the mountains of Pakistan and that our environment remains healthy and vibrant for future generations," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations May From Government

Recent Stories

Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing ..

Mirpur goes in grip of rising mercury, paralyzing daily life

2 minutes ago
 Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen

Court grants interim bail to Shoaib Shaheen

2 minutes ago
 Court adjourns social media contempt case proceedi ..

Court adjourns social media contempt case proceeding

2 minutes ago
 ECC approves $8 million for Roosevelt Hotel

ECC approves $8 million for Roosevelt Hotel

1 minute ago
 PM arrives Pakistan after concluding day-long visi ..

PM arrives Pakistan after concluding day-long visit to UAE

1 minute ago
 Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar ..

Merlier sprints to Giro 18th stage win as Pogacar keeps lead

33 minutes ago
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage c ..

Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's marriage case

33 minutes ago
 Court adjourns acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif

Court adjourns acquittal plea of Nawaz Sharif

33 minutes ago
 Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch

Argentina's Milei sings hard rock at book launch

33 minutes ago
 Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accounta ..

Muhammad Ali Waraich appoints as Judge of Accountability Court No. 2

42 minutes ago
 Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29

Court adjourns rental power reference till May 29

42 minutes ago
 Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash f ..

Boeing shares tumble as company lowers 2024 cash forecast

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan