Action against 11,000 under-age drivers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The traffic police, in a drive against under-age driving, held more than 11,000 juveniles for driving different vehicles including motorcycles during the last 25 days, and registered their particulars on a special App.

“If they were found driving for the second time, cases will be registered against them besides impounding their vehicles," said Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmad Lone while reviewing the drive here on Thursday.

He said that legal action was also taken against 200 drivers of heavy transport for entering the city limits during prohibited hours. The cases were also registered on most of them.

He appealed to the citizens to build their habit of following traffic rules.