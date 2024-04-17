Open Menu

Action Taken Against Price List Violations In Khanewal District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has taken action for selling 'Roti' and 'Naan' at exorbitant rates here on Wednesday

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the district administration has taken action for selling 'Roti' and 'Naan' at exorbitant rates here on Wednesday.

According to details, during checking, district administration imposed fine of Rs. 134,500, on 91 hotel owners for overcharging.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu led the crackdown in Khanewal city, and ensured price regulations in the area. Sandhu said that price of 100 grams of Roti is set at Rs.15 and 120 grams of Naan at Rs. 20 within the district.

The Price Control Magistrates also instructed to take strict measures against profiteers.

ADCG, AC Khanewal, and D.O Industries were present during the inspection.

For complaints, the citizen can contact on 080002345.

