Administration Banns Polythene Bags In Quetta

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2024 | 10:20 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) The Quetta administration has banned the use of polythene bags as part of its efforts to make the environment and city clean.

Commissioner Quetta Division, Hamza Shafqaat, stated on Friday that the decision to ban plastic bags was made in light of the Balochistan Assembly's approved Bill of 2023.

"The drive has been launched on the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti," the Commissioner maintained. He further warned that legal action will be taken against those who violate the order.

He emphasized the significance of public cooperation, urging people to play their role in making Quetta clean and green.

