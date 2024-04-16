Advisor declares zero tolerance for inefficiency in tourism sector

Advisor to the Chief Minister KP for Tourism and Culture, Zahid Khan said on Tuesday that the provincial government will not tolerate inefficiency among officers and employees who fail to demonstrate performance

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Advisor to the Chief Minister KP for Tourism and Culture, Zahid Khan said on Tuesday that the provincial government will not tolerate inefficiency among officers and employees who fail to demonstrate performance.

He emphasized that employees unable to fulfill their duties will be subject to removal.

These remarks were made during a meeting chaired by Zahid Khan to discuss the facilitation of tourist sites and administrative matters in preparation for the upcoming tourism season in Mansehra district.

The advisor highlighted that by promoting tourism in Mansehra, economic progress could be achieved. He stressed that the KP government was actively working to resolve the district's issues.

During the meeting, all officers concerned briefed Advisor Zahid Khan on tourism sites and informed him about the measures being taken to promote tourism.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring the provision of facilities to tourists and maintaining security measures at tourist spots. He directed the coordination of tourism policing with the traffic police to ensure patrolling at tourist sites.

Zahid Khan also emphasized improving the security situation at tourist destinations and enhancing the performance of KP police.

He highlighted that besides promoting tourism, this would also improve the economic conditions of the people in Mansehra due to a peaceful environment.

He instructed to minimize fines on tourists' vehicles during the season and provide facilities to them. Moreover, he emphasized providing lifters and other machinery to the KDA from the funds of KP Integrated Tourism Authority.

The advisor directed the conversion of streetlights and other electrical appliances to solar power to save electricity. It was decided in the meeting to establish facilitation desks of Rescue 1122 and the Health Department at tourist entry points and issue instructions regarding first aid kits and mountain travel to incoming tourists.

He instructed to keep emergency services operational 24/7 from Data Sahib to Battagram in all BHUs and hospitals. He further directed to clear all roads during the tourism season and expedite maintenance work to improve traffic flow.

He issued directives to the National Highway Authority to devise a clear plan to prevent accidents at the Panu Interchange.