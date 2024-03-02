Open Menu

Ahsan Accuses PTI Of Seeking NRO For Founder From US, IMF

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 11:24 PM

Ahsan Iqbal, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, claimed on Saturday that the PTI is seeking an NRO from the United States and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for its founding chairman, but he (PTI founder) must prove his innocence in a court of law

Speaking to the media flanked by PML-N leader Atta Tarar in Islamabad, the former planning minister said, 'The PTI founder will not receive the NRO.' He must demonstrate his innocence in court."

In response to a query, Iqbal commented, "The PTI has a track record of instigating chaos and involvement in electoral rigging.

The National Assembly speaker rejected the PTI's claims."

Expressing optimism regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Ahsan Iqbal highlighted his party's stance of not opposing the nomination of Omar Ayub for contesting the election of Prime Minister, emphasizing PML-N's adherence to democratic principles. Denouncing disruptive political tactics, he stressed zero tolerance for anarchic practices.

