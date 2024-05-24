Open Menu

AIERD, Arid Agriculture University Launch “China Fellowship 2024”

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2024 | 07:59 PM

The Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD), in collaboration with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University has launched the Understanding China Fellowship Programme 2024 for the youth intending and aspiring to understand China

Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AIERD, Shakeel Ahmed Ramay told APP that under the fellowship experts on China from Pakistani and Chinese universities and think tanks would deliver lectures and conduct workshops to train the participants.

The program was supported by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, he added.

The basic objectives of the program are to equip the participants with the knowledge and information about Chinese success in different fields, acquaint them with the Chinese model of development and shared prosperity, and provide them guidelines as to how they can suggest a way forward to Pakistani policymakers in line with the Chinese way of thinking.

The fellowship is a four-month long duration programme to be divided into two parts.

The first part comprises lectures, presentations, and discussions.

In the second part, each participant will have to produce a 2000-word concept paper on his/her understanding of China.

"The youth who have at least a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in social sciences disciplines will be preferably encouraged to apply. There will be no gender discrimination, and equal opportunities will be provided to everyone. After the initial scrutiny, the final selection will be made by interviewing selected candidates in the first week of July," Shakeel Ahmed Ramay said.

At the conclusion of the program, the participants will be awarded certificates, he added.

The candidates would be required to fill in the application form by 30th June 2024 available online in the advertisement published on the website and social media handles of AIERD that would be received only through the Email address [email protected] or Google document, he added.

The interested can also contact on 03008558529 and [email protected] for further information.

