AIOU Connects Library Network To LMS For Online Access
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU) has connected the Library Network with the university's official website through LMS.
This Library Network comprises 50 libraries, said a press release on Thursday.
According to the special directives of Vice Chancellor Professor Dr.
Nasir Mahmood, students and faculty have been provided with online access to academic resources.
These resources include books, digital books, research articles, theses, journals, HEC Digital Library, Open University's research journals and course books, Iqbal Gallery, Digital Resource Center, Siraat Corner, and an accessibility center for blind individuals.
The students, faculty, and scholars can benefit from these academic resources through the online library catalog, mobile application, and library website.
