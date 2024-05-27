Open Menu

AIOU Holds Tutor Briefing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

AIOU holds tutor briefing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has appointed tutors across the country for the Spring Semester 2024 to provide excellent guidance to the thousands of students enrolled in the Matric and FA programs.

According to a press release, the tutors are expected to perform their duties with dedication, integrity, and a commitment to national service to keep the students motivated to learn.

These remarks were made by the Director of the Islamabad Regional Campus, Ahsan Shakoor, during a briefing session for tutors held the other day.

He emphasized that tutors were university ambassadors who should encourage students unable to attend regular schools to enroll in the open university.

Helping these students get on track will lead to societal improvement and ultimately contribute to the country's development. The Regional Director informed the tutors about the official WhatsApp group created by the university at the number 0304-0378832.

This group will keep both students and tutors updated on the university's educational activities.

Tutors can also use this WhatsApp number to quickly resolve their issues.

Ahsan Shakoor mentioned that the university's education system has become fully digitalized.

Under the new system, the appointment of tutors is based purely on merit and is conducted through an automated system, with the regional offices playing a minimal role.

He asserted that digitalization had made things much easier for students, and he claimed that if students strictly follow the issued guidelines, they would face no difficulties from admission to obtaining their degrees.

Assistant Regional Director, Tauseef Ahmed, introduced the tutors to the awareness portal. In his briefing, he explained in detail how to use the portal, check assignments, punch results, and submit bills.

At the end of the session, appointment letters and tutor bags were distributed to the 150 tutors of the Islamabad region.

Related Topics

Islamabad Education Lead Allama Iqbal Open University From WhatsApp Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to ..

PCB Women's University Cricket Tournament 2024 to kick off tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace ..

The Game-Changer: 5 compelling reasons to embrace gaming phones

7 minutes ago
 PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching he ..

PMD forecasts thunderstorm, rain amid scorching heatwave

13 minutes ago
 Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK

48 minutes ago
 Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs

1 hour ago
 Seven desks established under SIFC to attract fore ..

Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign

1 hour ago
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President ..

PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election

4 hours ago
 Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsi ..

Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today

5 hours ago
 Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pa ..

Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Pales ..

PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan