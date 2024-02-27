Air Chief calls on Saudi Armed Forces' commanders

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu called on Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces, Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu called on Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, and Commander of the Royal Saudi Air Forces, Lieutenant General Turki Bin Bandar bin Abdul Aziz during his visit to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The meetings were focused on further promoting Pak-Saudi defence ties, particularly between the two Air Forces through joint military exercises and technological collaboration, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the visit, the Air Chief was awarded King Abdul Aziz Badge of Honor of the Excellent Class by Chief of the General Staff, Saudi Armed Forces.