Ali Parvaiz of PML-N wins NA-119 bye-election

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Ali Parvaiz of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has won the bye-election for National Assembly constituency NA-119, Lahore-III, by securing 61,086 votes.

According to the unofficial results, issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Shahzad Farooq of Sunni Ittehad Council, who bagged 34,197 votes.

Overall voter turnout remained 19.12 per cent.

It is pertinent to mention here that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had won from NA-119 in the general election 2024, but she vacated the seat, and kept PP-159 seat, which she had also won.