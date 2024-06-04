All communities enjoying religious freedom in Pakistan: Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2024 | 06:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that all religions were enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony, he welcomed all the people of the Sikh community who arrived in Pakistan.

The minister said that the people of this country respected the traditions of Sikh community as there was a strong connection between the two sides. The Sikh community has vibrant role in the development of the country.

He further said that promotion of interfaith harmony was need of the hour.

Azam Nazeer Tarar said that teaching of "Guru Nanak" negate the materialism, adding that no religion permits for hate and violence.

Service to the humanity should be our mission, he said, adding that the Prime Minister of Pakistan has sent his greetings to the Sikh community.

The law minister said that the government was taking measures to further facilitate the Sikh people who arrived here Pakistan.

