Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) inks MoU with FGEI (C/G)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Federal Government Educational Institutions (C/G) yesterday.

According to MoU, both institutions will collaborate in teacher training, research activities and other areas of mutual interest. Vice Chancellor AIOU, Prof Dr. Nasir Mahmood and Director School Affairs, FGHI (C/G), Brig Shahid Bashir signed the MoU.

On this occasion, Dr. Nasir Mahmood said that signing ceremonies are not enough, implementation of these MoUs within the time frame is necessary for the benefit of the community.

Dr. Nasir Mehmood expressed the hope that the collaboration between the two institutions will benefit the people deprived of education.

He added that the AIOU will provide full support to FGEI in the training of teachers and head teachers in inclusive education under its ongoing project GPE/Kix.

Brig Shahid Bashir emphasized strengthening the collaboration with Allama Iqbal Open University and said that we have modern training facilities, and we also provide support in teacher training including teaching children outside schools.

Director, Office of Collaboration and Exchange, Dr. Zahid Majeed, gave a detailed presentation on AIOU. He said that more than 500 international students from 36 countries enroll every semester, we have 90 thousand part-time tutors, 3000 programs, 54 regional offices, 122 part-time regional coordinators, 1200 study centers and 900 examination centers.

He added that daily one lac students take online classes and so far 46 lac students have graduated from AIOU.