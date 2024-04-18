Open Menu

Alleged Kidnapper And Molester Of 3-year-old Killed In Police Shootout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 18, 2024 | 10:23 PM

Alleged kidnapper and molester of 3-year-old killed in Police shootout

In Attock, a man accused of kidnapping and molesting a 3-year-old boy was killed during a shootout with police early Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) In Attock, a man accused of kidnapping and molesting a 3-year-old boy was killed during a shootout with police early Thursday.

The police spokesperson stated that the suspect was shot by his accomplices during an exchange of fire.

Saeed Muhammad, an Afghan national, had reported to Attock City Police on April 15 that his son, Abu Bakkar, was abducted while playing outside their house.

Despite the suspect abandoning the boy on the city's outskirts, police intensified checks on exit points, leading to the minor's rescue.

Medical examination revealed signs of molestation. Police initiated a hunt based on CCTV images, identifying the suspect as Qadeer Ahmed, a native of Dhoke Kodda.

During a raid, the suspect allegedly opened fire to evade arrest but was shot dead by his companion, who escaped.

The body was transferred to the district headquarters hospital for autopsy.

