Ambassador Amna Hosts Virtual Katchehri For Pakistani Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM
Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday hosted a virtual Katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday hosted a virtual Katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.
“Matters & Issues being faced by the community were discussed,” Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on its X account.
The ambassador further assured the community members of her continued support and facilitation in their matters pertaining to embassy.
Recent Stories
Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands tax raise on tobacco
Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due ..
Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year
Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review arrangements
Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags e ..
Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone
Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon
DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon
UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology
District Coordination Committee held in Jhang
Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due to measles4 minutes ago
-
Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year4 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags effective4 minutes ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon4 minutes ago
-
DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon25 minutes ago
-
UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology25 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee held in Jhang25 minutes ago
-
CPEC second phase to be successful with best dividends ahead: Sen Mushahid39 minutes ago
-
4 students to present Pakistan in IOI55 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrest first ever female drug dealers55 minutes ago
-
KP Minister directs officers to distribute scholarships among WWB employees' children55 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman to Hold Open Court in Jand55 minutes ago