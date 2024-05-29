Open Menu

Ambassador Amna Hosts Virtual Katchehri For Pakistani Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Ambassador Amna hosts virtual Katchehri for Pakistani community

Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday hosted a virtual Katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to Belgium, the European Union and Luxembourg Amna Baloch on Wednesday hosted a virtual Katchehri for the Pakistani community residing in Belgium and Luxembourg.

“Matters & Issues being faced by the community were discussed,” Pakistan Embassy in Belgium posted on its X account.

The ambassador further assured the community members of her continued support and facilitation in their matters pertaining to embassy.

Related Topics

Pakistan European Union Luxembourg Belgium

Recent Stories

Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands t ..

Capital Calling denounces illicit trade, demands tax raise on tobacco

8 minutes ago
 Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza sit ..

Xi says China 'deeply pained' by 'severe' Gaza situation

3 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks re ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif seeks report on children’s death due ..

4 minutes ago
 Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

Lahore Police arrest 8,841 POs so far this year

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review ar ..

Commissioner visits HSC exams centers to review arrangements

4 minutes ago
 Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board ..

Authorities directed to take stakeholders on board to make ban on plastic bags e ..

4 minutes ago
Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed ..

Illicit cigarettes worth around Rs 202m destroyed in Jhelum Zone

4 minutes ago
 Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon

Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to complete soon

4 minutes ago
 DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive me ..

DC directs relevant officers to take preemptive measures ahead of monsoon

25 minutes ago
 UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial En ..

UAJK unveils National Curriculum for Industrial Engineering Technology

25 minutes ago
 District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

District Coordination Committee held in Jhang

25 minutes ago
 Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

Aleem Khan meets Prime Minister of Tajikistan

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan