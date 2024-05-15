Ambassador Highlights Potential Of More Flights Between Al Ain, Pakistani Cities
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM
Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday stressed the need to enhance the number of flights between Al Ain and Pakistani major cities, especially Peshawar
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday stressed the need to enhance the number of flights between Al Ain and Pakistani major cities, especially Peshawar.
He said this in a side-line meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Abu Dhabi Airports Elena Sorlini at Al Ain airport where the launch of PIA’s flight from Al Ain to Turbat, Baluchistan was also highlighted.
“With the launch of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration. In addition to three weekly flights by PIA from Al Ain airport to Pakistan (two to Islamabad and one to Turbat), we feel that there is a need to enhance the number of flights by including other destinations, especially Peshawar and other major cities”, the ambassador emphasised.
Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted that Pakistan's strategic location between South Asia and the Middle East offered vast opportunities, especially in tourism for Emiratis and other nationals residing in the UAE.
“We are committed to expanding flight connectivity from Al Ain airport to other cities in Pakistan and appreciate the CEO's offer of assistance in this endeavour”, the ambassador added.
Elena Sorlini, CEO Abu Dhabi Airports thanked the ambassador and his team for attending the event held to promote flight operations from Al Ain airport and offered her fullest support in increasing the number of flights from Al Ain airport to various cities in Pakistan.
The meeting was also attended by Sultan Al Dhaheri - Senior Vice President Government Relations, Sharifa Al Kathiri - Head of Retail Services and Mahwish Khan - Senior Manager Aviation Development, Abu Dhabi. Tariq Gulzar, Area Manager PIA, and other senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting.
Recent Stories
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’
Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games
Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..
Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity
ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz
Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea
Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year
Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar
EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’17 minutes ago
-
Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University6 minutes ago
-
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda20 minutes ago
-
RPO inquires after health of injured policeman at DHQ31 minutes ago
-
PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Pakistan20 minutes ago
-
DG PNCA inquires about Abida Parveen's health40 minutes ago
-
£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea50 minutes ago
-
PA special committee-3 takes strong notice of illegal sand mining, overloading50 minutes ago
-
Anti-Smog Committee reviews actions taken against smog reviewed50 minutes ago
-
Govt to announce special incentives for farmers in upcoming budget: Bilawal50 minutes ago
-
Man held for harassing lady doctor51 minutes ago
-
Pak Army conducts successful training launch of 400-km range Fatah-II Guided Rocket System1 hour ago