Open Menu

Ambassador Highlights Potential Of More Flights Between Al Ain, Pakistani Cities

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2024 | 06:24 PM

Ambassador highlights potential of more flights between Al Ain, Pakistani cities

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday stressed the need to enhance the number of flights between Al Ain and Pakistani major cities, especially Peshawar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday stressed the need to enhance the number of flights between Al Ain and Pakistani major cities, especially Peshawar.

He said this in a side-line meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Abu Dhabi Airports Elena Sorlini at Al Ain airport where the launch of PIA’s flight from Al Ain to Turbat, Baluchistan was also highlighted.

“With the launch of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration. In addition to three weekly flights by PIA from Al Ain airport to Pakistan (two to Islamabad and one to Turbat), we feel that there is a need to enhance the number of flights by including other destinations, especially Peshawar and other major cities”, the ambassador emphasised.

Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted that Pakistan's strategic location between South Asia and the Middle East offered vast opportunities, especially in tourism for Emiratis and other nationals residing in the UAE.

“We are committed to expanding flight connectivity from Al Ain airport to other cities in Pakistan and appreciate the CEO's offer of assistance in this endeavour”, the ambassador added.

Elena Sorlini, CEO Abu Dhabi Airports thanked the ambassador and his team for attending the event held to promote flight operations from Al Ain airport and offered her fullest support in increasing the number of flights from Al Ain airport to various cities in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Sultan Al Dhaheri - Senior Vice President Government Relations, Sharifa Al Kathiri - Head of Retail Services and Mahwish Khan - Senior Manager Aviation Development, Abu Dhabi. Tariq Gulzar, Area Manager PIA, and other senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar UAE Abu Dhabi Turbat United Arab Emirates Middle East Event From Government Asia PIA Airport

Recent Stories

Fazl demands re-election, establishment’s zero-‘interference’

17 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College ..

Peshawar Zone wins trophy of KP HED Inter-College Girls Games

6 minutes ago
 Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji recei ..

Vice Foreign Minister Eng. Waleed Elkhereiji receives newly appointed Chinese Am ..

6 minutes ago
 Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes a ..

Swiss court jails Gambian ex-minister for crimes against humanity

6 minutes ago
 ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant ..

ICCI President inaugurates water filtration plant at G-11 Markaz

6 minutes ago
 Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha Universit ..

Taxidermy workshop concludes at Sargodha University

6 minutes ago
PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education researc ..

PIE's inaugural RAG meeting sets education research agenda

20 minutes ago
 PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize televis ..

PTCL launches SHOQ TV Box to revolutionize television viewing experience in Paki ..

20 minutes ago
 £190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail ..

£190 million case: IHC allows Imran Khan’s bail plea

50 minutes ago
 Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this ye ..

Qatar eyes more long-term gas supply deals this year

6 minutes ago
 Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

Rupee loses 08 paisa against Dollar

6 minutes ago
 EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncert ..

EU cuts inflation forecast for 2024 despite uncertainty

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan