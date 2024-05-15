Ambassador highlights potential of more flights between Al Ain, Pakistani cities

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday stressed the need to enhance the number of flights between Al Ain and Pakistani major cities, especially Peshawar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Wednesday stressed the need to enhance the number of flights between Al Ain and Pakistani major cities, especially Peshawar.

He said this in a side-line meeting with Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Abu Dhabi Airports Elena Sorlini at Al Ain airport where the launch of PIA’s flight from Al Ain to Turbat, Baluchistan was also highlighted.

“With the launch of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Al Ain airport to Turbat, Baluchistan, we see tremendous potential for further collaboration. In addition to three weekly flights by PIA from Al Ain airport to Pakistan (two to Islamabad and one to Turbat), we feel that there is a need to enhance the number of flights by including other destinations, especially Peshawar and other major cities”, the ambassador emphasised.

Ambassador Tirmizi highlighted that Pakistan's strategic location between South Asia and the Middle East offered vast opportunities, especially in tourism for Emiratis and other nationals residing in the UAE.

“We are committed to expanding flight connectivity from Al Ain airport to other cities in Pakistan and appreciate the CEO's offer of assistance in this endeavour”, the ambassador added.

Elena Sorlini, CEO Abu Dhabi Airports thanked the ambassador and his team for attending the event held to promote flight operations from Al Ain airport and offered her fullest support in increasing the number of flights from Al Ain airport to various cities in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by Sultan Al Dhaheri - Senior Vice President Government Relations, Sharifa Al Kathiri - Head of Retail Services and Mahwish Khan - Senior Manager Aviation Development, Abu Dhabi. Tariq Gulzar, Area Manager PIA, and other senior officials from both sides were also present during the meeting.