Ambassador Tirmizi meets UAE FCCI chairman; discusses trade, investment cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Friday met with Chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui here.

In the meeting, they discussed ways and means to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

Ambassador Tirmizi invited the FCCI chairman and the UAE business community to participate in Pakistan's Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg 2024) to be held from August 9-11, 2024 at Expo Centre Karachi.

The FCCI chairman assured the Chamber’s support in strengthening economic and business linkages between the two sides.

He assured that the possibility of the participation of UAE’s delegation from various chambers of commerce in the said exhibition would be explored.