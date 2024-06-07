Open Menu

Ambassador Tirmizi Meets UAE FCCI Chairman; Discusses Trade, Investment Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Ambassador Tirmizi meets UAE FCCI chairman; discusses trade, investment cooperation

Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Friday met with Chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui here

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi on Friday met with Chairman of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Abdulla Mohamed Al Mazrui here.

In the meeting, they discussed ways and means to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation between Pakistan and the UAE.

Ambassador Tirmizi invited the FCCI chairman and the UAE business community to participate in Pakistan's Food and Agriculture Exhibition (FoodAg 2024) to be held from August 9-11, 2024 at Expo Centre Karachi.

The FCCI chairman assured the Chamber’s support in strengthening economic and business linkages between the two sides.

He assured that the possibility of the participation of UAE’s delegation from various chambers of commerce in the said exhibition would be explored.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Business Chambers Of Commerce Agriculture UAE United Arab Emirates Chamber August From Industry

Recent Stories

US hiring surges past expectations as job market s ..

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

2 minutes ago
 Punjab CM unveils historic package for development ..

Punjab CM unveils historic package for development of farmers

2 minutes ago
 The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Sa ..

The two-day mango, handicrafts expo to begin on Saturday

6 minutes ago
 Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

Punjab University, Lahore LEADS University ink MoU

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of an ..

Commissioner for ensuring 100 percent target of anti-polio drive

6 minutes ago
 KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts o ..

KP Food Safety and Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

6 minutes ago
Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on ..

Incumbent govt committed to working with UNFPA on health challenges: Governor

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losse ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bearish, losses 108 points

6 minutes ago
 Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to su ..

Salik appreciates ILO's efforts, initiatives to support workers, mitigate advers ..

6 minutes ago
 Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to prom ..

Punjab to set up model farms on LHC orders to promote environment friendly agric ..

16 minutes ago
 PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

PU to provide scholarships to deserving students

16 minutes ago
 DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Az ..

DC Jhang inspects cattle market ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan