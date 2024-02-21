Open Menu

Amir Mir Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Amir Mir condoles demise of senior journalist

Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir expressed profound sorrow and grief at the passing of senior journalist and columnist Nazir Naji

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir expressed profound sorrow and grief at the passing of senior journalist and columnist Nazir Naji.

In a condolence message shared on Wednesday, Minister Amir Mir offered heartfelt tributes to the exceptional contributions made by the late Nazir Naji in the field of journalism.

Amir Mir acknowledged the enduring impact of Nazir Naji's services in advancing the realm of journalism, emphasizing that his legacy would be remembered for years to come. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity, he prayed.

Related Topics

Information Minister Punjab May Family

Recent Stories

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in t ..

Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry

2 minutes ago
 Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd

3 minutes ago
 Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches qu ..

Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results

3 minutes ago
 Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed mi ..

Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes

7 minutes ago
 PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperat ..

PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation

3 minutes ago
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation w ..

Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui

1 minute ago
 Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated pl ..

Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at isolated places in upper KP, GB, Kashmir

1 minute ago
 Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away

1 minute ago
 AJK President for improving the quality of educati ..

AJK President for improving the quality of education

1 minute ago
 UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; ..

UN calls Gaza's humanitarian situation 'inhumane'; people 'hanging by a thread'

1 minute ago
 Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sam ..

Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan