Amir Mir Condoles Demise Of Senior Journalist
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 11:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir expressed profound sorrow and grief at the passing of senior journalist and columnist Nazir Naji.
In a condolence message shared on Wednesday, Minister Amir Mir offered heartfelt tributes to the exceptional contributions made by the late Nazir Naji in the field of journalism.
Amir Mir acknowledged the enduring impact of Nazir Naji's services in advancing the realm of journalism, emphasizing that his legacy would be remembered for years to come. May Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity, he prayed.
