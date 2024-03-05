Amir of Qatar congratulates PM Shehbaz on his election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election and swearing-in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time.

The Amir, who sent a cable of congratulations to the prime minister, wished him success and for further development and growth of bilateral relations, according to the state-run Qatar news Agency.