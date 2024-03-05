Amir Of Qatar Congratulates PM Shehbaz On His Election
Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2024 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Monday felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on his election and swearing-in as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for the second time.
The Amir, who sent a cable of congratulations to the prime minister, wished him success and for further development and growth of bilateral relations, according to the state-run Qatar news Agency.
