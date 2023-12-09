Open Menu

Amna Baloch Meets Pakistani Students In Brussels

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2023 | 01:00 AM

Amna Baloch meets Pakistani students in Brussels

BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the EU Amna Baloch on Friday met with the Pakistani students of KU Leuven-one of the top universities in Belgium.

During the interaction, she appreciated the innovative projects of Pakistani scholars.

She also offered the embassy’s support in future endeavors.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of building knowledge partnerships.

