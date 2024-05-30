ANP Constitutional Committee Holds Meeting
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The constitutional committee of Awami National Party (ANP) here Thursday met at Bacha Khan Markaz to discuss various proposals to amend the party constitution.
The meeting was chaired by Secretary General ANP, Saleem Khan and attended by party members from all four provincial units.
The committee discussed and pondered over proposals and recommendations to make the party constitution compatible with the existing political situation.
It was decided that the committee would introduce amendments according to the proposals submitted by provincial units. The committee would again meet on Friday to discuss suggestions relating to the party constitution.
