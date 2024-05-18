ANP express concern over safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The Central President of the of the Awami National Party (ANP), Aimal Wali Khan, has expressed concern over the Bishkek incident and asked them to remain indoors till the normalization of the situation.

In a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz, he expressed concern over the safety of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

Aimal Wali Khan called for result-oriented steps to diffuse the situation and protect the lives of foreign students.

He also asked Pakistani students to refrain from leaving hostels until the situation turns normal.