Anti-polio campaign launched in Khyber district

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The district administration of Khyber has launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign starting from June 3.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Muhammad Hamid, inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children.

Polio teams will visit door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamid at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

During the meeting, polio officials gave a detailed briefing on the campaign, security of polio teams, awareness, arrangements, and other matters.

The seven-day anti-polio campaign in Khyber district will start from June 3 and will continue until June 9, during which 945 polio teams will administer polio drops to more than 210,000 children.

The District Administration Khyber has appealed to the public to cooperate with the Health Department's teams during the anti-polio campaign and ensure that their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability and to completely eradicate polio from Khyber district.