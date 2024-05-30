Open Menu

Anti-polio Campaign Launched In Khyber District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 30, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Anti-polio campaign launched in Khyber district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The district administration of Khyber has launched a seven-day anti-polio campaign starting from June 3.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber, Muhammad Hamid, inaugurated the campaign by administering polio drops to children.

Polio teams will visit door-to-door to administer polio drops to children.

In this regard, a meeting of the District Polio Eradication Committee was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Hamid at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

During the meeting, polio officials gave a detailed briefing on the campaign, security of polio teams, awareness, arrangements, and other matters.

The seven-day anti-polio campaign in Khyber district will start from June 3 and will continue until June 9, during which 945 polio teams will administer polio drops to more than 210,000 children.

The District Administration Khyber has appealed to the public to cooperate with the Health Department's teams during the anti-polio campaign and ensure that their children receive polio drops to protect them from lifelong disability and to completely eradicate polio from Khyber district.

Related Topics

Polio Visit June From

Recent Stories

vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera ..

Vivo V30e 5G Camera Review: Is Sony IMX882 Camera and Aura Light Portrait Worth ..

42 minutes ago
 Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2 ..

Sunil Gavaskar offers insight into T20 World Cup 2024 semi-finalists

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

3 hours ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

3 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

3 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

4 hours ago
Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

18 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

18 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan