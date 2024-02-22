Anti Polio Drive To Start From Feb 26:
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) As many as 709,266 children up to five years of age would administer polio drops in second five days anti-polio campaign of the year that would start from February 26.
This was said in a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali here on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, CEO Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers.
The meeting was informed that during the campaign,vitamin A dose to children aged six months to five years would also be administered.
A total of 3,331 teams comprising 7,237 workers have been formed to achieve 100% targets of the drive, which include 3,036 mobile, 207 fixed and 89 transit teams.
The meeting was further informed that all micro plans have been formulated and the police have also prepared a security plan for the polio workers.
Addressing the meeting, the DC Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that the health department teams should work hard to make the polio campaign successful in the district, the district officers should also monitor the drive with enthusiasm, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Smuggling attempt thwarted8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various sectors10 minutes ago
-
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested16 minutes ago
-
18 students held in Punjab University clash18 minutes ago
-
PHC orders removal of former NA Speaker’s name from ECL28 minutes ago
-
Railway police foil narcotics smuggling attempt48 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad directs complete computerization of land records48 minutes ago
-
Solangi calls for promoting trend of research among people58 minutes ago
-
8200 kg substandard, rotten chicken pieces discarded58 minutes ago
-
Autocratic Hindutva rule, undeclared martial law imposed in IIOJK58 minutes ago
-
SUS&T, AU to provide 100pc scholarships to children of martyr, injured officials58 minutes ago
-
Autocratic Hindutva rule, undeclared martial law imposed in IIOJK1 hour ago