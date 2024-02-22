Open Menu

Anti Polio Drive To Start From Feb 26:

Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) As many as 709,266 children up to five years of age would administer polio drops in second five days anti-polio campaign of the year that would start from February 26.

This was said in a review meeting chaired by Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by ADC Headquarters Arshad Ahmed Wattoo, CEO Health Authority Dr Asad Aslam and other officers.

The meeting was informed that during the campaign,vitamin A dose to children aged six months to five years would also be administered.

A total of 3,331 teams comprising 7,237 workers have been formed to achieve 100% targets of the drive, which include 3,036 mobile, 207 fixed and 89 transit teams.

The meeting was further informed that all micro plans have been formulated and the police have also prepared a security plan for the polio workers.

Addressing the meeting, the DC Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali said that the health department teams should work hard to make the polio campaign successful in the district, the district officers should also monitor the drive with enthusiasm, and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

