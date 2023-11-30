APHC calls for complete shutdown in IIOJK tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for a complete shutdown in Indian's illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday (tomorrow).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the shutdown is meant to protest against the posting of a blasphemous video by an Indian student about Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

It is also aimed at protesting against illegal arrests, booking of seven Kashmiri students under draconian law, dismissal of Kashmiri government employees and confiscation of properties of people.

The APHC in a statement urged the people of the occupied territory to make the strike a success. It also asked them to hold protest demonstrations on Friday against the posting of blasphemous videos by the non-Kashmiri Hindu

student.

APHC leaders including Muhammad Khan Sopori, Abdul Ahad, Advocate Arshad Iqbal, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, Fayyaz Hussain Jafari, Sibte Shabbir Qummi, Khawaja Firdous, Syed Bashir Andrabi, Imtiaz Reshi and Maulana Musaib Nadvi in their statements in Srinagar strongly denounced the religious bigotry and terrorism of the Hindutva forces aided and abetted by the Modi government’s puppet administration in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

They also asked the territory's people to observe a complete shutdown and hold protest demonstrations on Friday.

It is to be mentioned here that the students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in the Hazratbal area of Srinagar held a massive demonstration, yesterday after an Indian student studying at the institute posted a derogatory video clip on social media about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The Indian police booked seven students of the Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Ganderbal district of occupied Kashmir on Monday under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Australia’s win against India in the World Cup final.

Also, while continuing the arrest spree, the occupation authorities are terminating the Kashmiri government employees and confiscating the properties of the people to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.