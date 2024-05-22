Open Menu

APHC Calls On UN To Urgently Intervene For Kashmir Settlement

Faizan Hashmi Published May 22, 2024 | 03:40 PM

APHC calls on UN to urgently intervene for Kashmir settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has urged the United Nations and the global community to urgently intervene and address the longstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

According to Kashmir Media Service, APHC spokesman Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued after a meeting of APHC leaders in Srinagar, appealed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to take steps to resolve the Kashmir dispute and uphold the Kashmiris’ right to self-determination, as guaranteed by UN resolutions.

The participants emphasized the urgent need for the UN to address the Indian government’s brutalities and military siege, which have had devastating impacts on the daily political, social, and economic lives of Kashmiris, alongside their legitimate political demand for a plebiscite.

The meeting urged the UN to exert pressure on India to withdraw its troops from the territory and repeal draconian laws such as the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA), Public Safety Act (PSA), and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), while reaffirming their commitment to continue the political struggle until its logical conclusion.

The APHC highlighted the proliferation of military bunkers in the capital city and other parts of the territory, as well as a widespread crackdown on peace and freedom-loving leaders, activists, social media users, and civil society members, aimed at enforcing silence in the territory.

Furthermore, the APHC urged the United Nations to compel India to shun military and police terrorism and resolve Kashmir dispute in its historical perspective.

