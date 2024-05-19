Open Menu

APSUP Condemns Recent Attacks On Pak Students In Kyrgyzstan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2024 | 09:30 PM

APSUP condemns recent attacks on Pak students in Kyrgyzstan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The Association of Private Sector Universities of Pakistan (APSUP) strongly condemns the recent attacks on Pakistani students in Kyrgyzstan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the APSUP statement said that these reprehensible acts of violence against innocent Pakistani students studying abroad are deeply concerning and utterly unacceptable.

Education is a fundamental right and a beacon of hope for young individuals striving to build a better future for themselves and their families. Such violent incidents undermine this principle and create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among international students.

The Association Officials said that we urge the Kyrgyz authorities to take immediate and decisive action to ensure the safety and security of all Pakistani students in their country.

It is imperative that the perpetrators of these heinous acts are brought to justice and measures are put in place to prevent any recurrence of such incidents.

We also call upon the Government of Pakistan to engage with their counterparts in Kyrgyzstan to address this issue urgently and ensure the well-being of our students.

APSUP stands in solidarity with the affected students and their families during this difficult time and committed to supporting all efforts to provide them with the necessary assistance and ensure their safe and peaceful continuation of studies.

The pursuit of education should never be marred by fear or violence. We appeal to the international community to uphold the values of respect, tolerance, and safety for all students, regardless of their nationality.

