Arandu's Roads Closed Due To Flooding

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 11:42 PM

Arandu's roads closed due to flooding

Recent heavy rains caused extensive damage in Arandu along the Pak-Afghan border, blocking roads with debris and overflowing rivers here in Chitral on Friday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Recent heavy rains caused extensive damage in Arandu along the Pak-Afghan border, blocking roads with debris and overflowing rivers here in Chitral on Friday.

As per details, Deputy Commissioner Chitral and Executive Engineer Shah Muhammad Thekedar initiated road-clearing operations promptly, allowing traffic to resume.

However, the Langurbat road was closed again due to flooding. Stranded travelers, including women and children, faced significant delays.

Machinery from the Communication and Works Department remains on standby, awaiting a break in rainfall to reopen the roads.

Additionally, efforts are underway to clear the Darosh Gol stream to prevent further damage to nearby properties.

Locals emphasize the urgent need for sustained government attention to address the recurrent flooding and its impact on the community.

The situation underscores the necessity for long-term development initiatives to mitigate natural disaster risks and alleviate residents' hardships.

