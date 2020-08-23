Around 200,000 livestock animals vaccination accomplished under Livestock Insurance Scheme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has accomplished vaccination of around 200,000 livestock animals after launching of Livestock Insurance Scheme for communities under Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme of Sustainable Forest Management and wildlife conservation initiative.

The Ministry Spokesperson Muhammad Saleem told APP that under sustainable forest management and wildlife conservation, the MoCC had initiated Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme funded by Global Environment Facility (GEF).

The project was initiated on September 2018 and aimed to promote an integrated landscape-wide approach for the survival of snow leopard and its prey species by reducing threats and applying sustainable land and forest management in critical habitats in northern Pakistan.

As of June 2020, launch of Livestock insurance scheme for communities, vaccination of 200,000 livestock animals and establishment of livestock vaccination Fund has been completed.

It may be mentioned here that snow leopard was one of the endangered species residing in the northern areas of the country with their diminishing habitats in the snowy rocks and mountains.

He added that the ministry was also devising a National Framework to protect its unique species of falcons and birds of prey from illegal hunting and poaching. In this regard a three-day Pakistan National Strategic Workshop was carried out from January 21 to 23 on 'Conservation of Raptors in Pakistan and Safeguarding of Falconry: A Heritage Sport'.

The global experts including Chief Executive Officer of International Conservation of Falconry and Birds of Prey (IAF), President IAF for Asia Region, Head of Convention on Migratory Species (CMS) were invited to participate in the two day workshop held in Islamabad. They have developed a policy framework after detailed discussions with all stakeholders, he said.

