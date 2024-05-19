Arrangement finalized for JI 'Gaza Million March'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) All arrangements have been finalized well in time for Jamaat-e-Islami's 'Gaza Million March' to be held today (Sunday), a spokesman of the JI told media men here at the site of the March.

He said that the 'Gaza Million March' will be held in Kabutar Chowk Ring Road and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman will lead and address.

Provincial leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami will also participate, the spokesperson said.

The 'Gaza Million March' will begin at 6:00 p.m., spokesperson said, adding, “Workers will participate in the march in the form of convoys on vehicles.

”

He said for the 'Gaza Million March', all arrangements are being finalized.

The 'Gaza million march' will be the largest million march in the history of the province, JI spokesperson said.

The problem of Gaza is the problem of the entire Muslim Ummah and humanity, Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman said.

It is everyone's responsibility to put pressure on the world powers to stop Israeli brutality, Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman said.