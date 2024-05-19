Open Menu

Arrangement Finalized For JI 'Gaza Million March'

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Arrangement finalized for JI 'Gaza Million March'

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) All arrangements have been finalized well in time for Jamaat-e-Islami's 'Gaza Million March' to be held today (Sunday), a spokesman of the JI told media men here at the site of the March.

He said that the 'Gaza Million March' will be held in Kabutar Chowk Ring Road and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman will lead and address.

Provincial leaders of Jamaat-e-Islami will also participate, the spokesperson said.

The 'Gaza Million March' will begin at 6:00 p.m., spokesperson said, adding, “Workers will participate in the march in the form of convoys on vehicles.

He said for the 'Gaza Million March', all arrangements are being finalized.

The 'Gaza million march' will be the largest million march in the history of the province, JI spokesperson said.

The problem of Gaza is the problem of the entire Muslim Ummah and humanity, Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman said.

It is everyone's responsibility to put pressure on the world powers to stop Israeli brutality, Jamaat-e-Islami spokesman said.

Related Topics

World Gaza Vehicles Road Lead SITE March Sunday Muslim Media All Million P

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

4 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

13 hours ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

13 hours ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

13 hours ago
 CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT cit ..

CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore

13 hours ago
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make busine ..

PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier

13 hours ago
 Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28

13 hours ago
 Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off R ..

Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania

13 hours ago
 Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign in ..

Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law

13 hours ago
 600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested

13 hours ago
 Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gatheri ..

Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan