LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) and daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday visited the Bhutto family's graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for the first time since taking oath as MNA on 15th April.

She laid floral wreaths at the graves of her mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, her maternal grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shah Nawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The unopposed election victory of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to the National Assembly is a testament to the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the resonance of their vision and mission that still inspires the people of Sindh to this day.