Open Menu

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari Visits Ancestral Bhutto Family's Graveyard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari visits ancestral Bhutto family's graveyard

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) Member National Assembly (MNA) and daughter of President Asif Ali Zardari, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari here on Saturday visited the Bhutto family's graveyard in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for the first time since taking oath as MNA on 15th April.

She laid floral wreaths at the graves of her mother Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, her maternal grandfather Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Shah Nawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The unopposed election victory of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari to the National Assembly is a testament to the legacy of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the resonance of their vision and mission that still inspires the people of Sindh to this day.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nusrat Bhutto April Family

Recent Stories

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2nd Women T20: England beat Pakistan by 65 runs

2 hours ago
 Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza So ..

Anmol Baloch denies any relationship with Hamza Sohail

2 hours ago
 Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partn ..

Pak-Saudi relations evolving into beneficial partnership: Naqvi

2 hours ago
 New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

New Muzz TVC brings Rishta Revolution

2 hours ago
 The conspiratorial elements involved in digital te ..

The conspiratorial elements involved in digital terrorism are the biggest obstac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details her ..

Gold rates in Pakistan: Check complete details here

3 hours ago
vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Yo ..

Vivo V30e 5G Coming Soon in Pakistan to Elevate Your Life Experience with Elegan ..

3 hours ago
 MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

MOFA activates CMU on Bishkek situation

3 hours ago
 Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority establish ..

Country’s 1st Climate Change Authority established

6 hours ago
 Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

Pakistani students injured in Bishkek mob attack

6 hours ago
 PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani s ..

PM expresses concern over situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan