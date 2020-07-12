Ashrafi urges world to take notice of cruelties on Indian Muslims

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Ulema Council, Allama Tahir Ashrafi urged upon international community to take notice of cruelties, imposed on Muslims by the Indian government.

Addressing a press conference here, Allama Tahir Ashrafi remarked that minorities especially the Muslims and the Christians were not safe in India. However, the minorities in Pakistan enjoy complete religious freedom.

Ashrafi, however, urged upon incumbent government to take strict action on derogatory remarks about Islamic teaching and supreme personalities on social media.

The persons involved in creating hatred must be punished as early as possible. The wrong use of social media should be discouraged, he added. Pakistan Ulema Council will continue its struggle for maintenance of peace in the country.

He demanded of Prime Minister Imran Khan to give legal shape to "Paigham-e-Pakistan ". About collection of animal hides on occasion of upcoming Eid ul Azha, he stated " those who got NOC during last year, should be given permission to collect hides only".