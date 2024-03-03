Asif Felicitates Shehbaz Sharif On Winning Premiership Election
Faizan Hashmi Published March 03, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday congratulated Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on winning the election of Prime Minister of Pakistan.
Talking to media at Parliament House, he termed the prime minister’s address a historic one which had covered all the topics to facilitate the deprived segment of the country.
Khawaja Asif said that after the formation of the coalition government, the massive legislation would be done in the Parliament which was the best forum to address the genuine issues of the masses. The coalition government would effectively work for sustainable development and the welfare of people.
To a query, he said, “we are ready to sit with opposition for the betterment of the country besides to resolve the national issues in larger interest as well.”
