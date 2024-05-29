(@Abdulla99267510)

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2024) A tragic accident in District Washuk claimed at least 28 lives including women and children after their passenger bus fell into a deep ravine on Wednesday.

An additional 20 individuals sustained injuries and have been transported to a nearby hospital for medical care.

Assistant Commissioner Basima, Ismail Mengal, reported that the bus was carrying 48 passengers, including the driver and two conductors, at the time of the accident. The injured were initially treated at Civil Hospital Basima and will later be transferred to Quetta for further treatment.

The bodies of the deceased are being kept at Civil Hospital Basima for identification purposes.

The accident occurred as the bus, en route from Turbat to Quetta, lost control due to high speed, according to AC Basima Ismail Mengal.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound sorrow and grief over the incident.

He conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and wished for the quick recovery of those injured. Minister Naqvi emphasized his shock and sadness at the loss of lives in this devastating event and shared in the mourning of the affected families.