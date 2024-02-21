Australian High Commissioner Calls On Maryam Nawaz
Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2024 | 11:42 PM
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz met with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, at Jati Umra here on Wednesday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz met with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, at Jati Umra here on Wednesday.
PML-N Secretary Information Marrriyum Aurangzeb also participated in the meeting.
The meeting, characterised by a spirit of collaboration, discussed the pressing challenges posed by climate change. Both parties exchanged insights and perspectives on effective strategies to mitigate its adverse effects, underscoring the urgency of collective action in safeguarding the planet for future generations.
Furthermore, the discussion encompassed the exploration of innovative approaches to revolutionize the agricultural sector, with a keen focus on leveraging modern technologies such as mechanization and digitization. It recognised the pivotal role of agriculture in driving economic growth and sustainability, emphasized the importance of collaborative endeavors in enhancing productivity and resilience in this vital sector.
In a testament to their shared commitment to gender equality and women empowerment, Maryam Nawaz and Neil Hawkins deliberated on initiatives aimed at fostering an inclusive and enabling environment for women. They discussed ways to boost girls' education in a manner that would lead to awareness, and financial empowerment. Acknowledging the indispensable contribution of women to the socio-economic fabric of society, they reaffirmed their dedication to advancing women's participation and leadership across all spheres of life, thereby propelling the nation towards greater progress and prosperity.
Following the enriching exchange of ideas and perspectives, Maryam Nawaz thanked HE High Commissioner Hawkins. The two expressed their mutual resolve to explore avenues for deepening cooperation and forging robust partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries and contribute to the collective well-being of the two nations.
Recent Stories
AJK observes Mother Language Day
AJK PM forms a committee for transparent purchase of medicines for public sector ..
Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq urges UN to take measure ..
'It's frightening': YouTubers split over OpenAI's video tool Sora
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL
Commercial spaceship set for lunar touchdown, in test for US industry
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd
Swiatek downs Svitolina in Dubai, Gauff reaches quarter-finals
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results
Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Caretaker CM Punjab visits stadium to watch PSL11 minutes ago
-
Lahore Literary Festival to start from 23rd27 minutes ago
-
PML-N, MQM pledge continued federal level cooperation27 minutes ago
-
Saylani welfare trust equipping young generation with IT education: Farooqui25 minutes ago
-
Renowned Sindhi poet Saaindad Saand passes away25 minutes ago
-
Poliovirus reported in Lasbela's environmental sample25 minutes ago
-
Swat police recovers ten stolen motorbikes26 minutes ago
-
Amir Mir condoles demise of senior journalist25 minutes ago
-
Senior journalist Nazir Naji passes away25 minutes ago
-
IHC sends plea pertaining to NA-163 polls results to ECP25 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia unveils Hajj media hub initiative25 minutes ago
-
Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi condoles demise of senior journalist Nazir Naji25 minutes ago