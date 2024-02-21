Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz met with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, at Jati Umra here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz met with the Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Neil Hawkins, at Jati Umra here on Wednesday.

PML-N Secretary Information Marrriyum Aurangzeb also participated in the meeting.

The meeting, characterised by a spirit of collaboration, discussed the pressing challenges posed by climate change. Both parties exchanged insights and perspectives on effective strategies to mitigate its adverse effects, underscoring the urgency of collective action in safeguarding the planet for future generations.

Furthermore, the discussion encompassed the exploration of innovative approaches to revolutionize the agricultural sector, with a keen focus on leveraging modern technologies such as mechanization and digitization. It recognised the pivotal role of agriculture in driving economic growth and sustainability, emphasized the importance of collaborative endeavors in enhancing productivity and resilience in this vital sector.

In a testament to their shared commitment to gender equality and women empowerment, Maryam Nawaz and Neil Hawkins deliberated on initiatives aimed at fostering an inclusive and enabling environment for women. They discussed ways to boost girls' education in a manner that would lead to awareness, and financial empowerment. Acknowledging the indispensable contribution of women to the socio-economic fabric of society, they reaffirmed their dedication to advancing women's participation and leadership across all spheres of life, thereby propelling the nation towards greater progress and prosperity.

Following the enriching exchange of ideas and perspectives, Maryam Nawaz thanked HE High Commissioner Hawkins. The two expressed their mutual resolve to explore avenues for deepening cooperation and forging robust partnerships that transcend geographical boundaries and contribute to the collective well-being of the two nations.