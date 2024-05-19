Authorities again bar Mirwaiz from attending program regarding his father’s anniversary in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) The occupation authorities again barred senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from attending the educational seminar at the historic Islamia school Rajouri Kadal in connection with the Martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Molvi Mohammad Farooq.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under illegal and arbitrary house detention on May 3 and continues to be detained.

The seminar was to be presided over by the president of the Anjuman, Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq. However, the administration has continued to keep him under house arrest, thereby imposing restrictions on all his religious, social, and official activities. As a result, Mirwaiz was not permitted to attend the seminar today.

As such, the duties of presiding over the seminar were carried out by the prominent religious scholar, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keing. In addition to the executive members of the association, several religious and social figures from the valley were also present on the occasion.

As per details, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam organized a prestigious reformative and educational seminar titled “Our Society, Our Responsibilities” in the auditorium of Islamia Higher Secondary School, Rajouri Kadal in connection with the martyrdom anniversary of the former President of Anjuman Shaheed-e-Millat Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq (RA) in which students from various renowned schools of the valley expressed their thoughts in relation to the topic.

In his presidential address, Maulana Showkat Hussain Keing termed the restrictions imposed on the current president of the Anjuman, Mirwaiz Dr Molvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, as undemocratic. He expressed deep concern over the antagonistic approach taken by the administration towards Mirwaiz, stating that this behavior is extremely worrying.

Maulana Showkat Hussain Keing paid a heartfelt tribute to Shaheed-e-Millat for his invaluable reformative and educational services, stating that the martyred leader emerged as a significant reformer of the nation, following in the footsteps of his illustrious predecessors. In a short span of time, the remarkable contributions he made towards the reformation of the community have rendered him immortal, he said.

On the occasion, the 2024 issue of the magazine Nusrat-ul-Islam, dedicated to Shaheed-e-Millat (RA), was also released. Additionally, a collective prayer was held for the forgiveness and heavenly abode of Shaheed-e-Millat (RA), the founder of the Anjuman, Mirwaiz Allama Rasool Shah (RA), all the deceased former presidents, general secretaries, supporters, and martyrs.