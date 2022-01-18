Authorities directed to accelerate work on development projects

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education Raja Rashid Hafeez has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate work on the ongoing development projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez has directed the authorities concerned to accelerate work on the ongoing development projects.

He said that the Punjab government was utilizing all available resources for public welfare projects.

Rashid Hafeez said that the government had completed several new water supply projects in PP-16 to provide clean drinking water to the residents.

He said that supply of clean drinking water had been ensured in various areas adding, where the residents were facing water shortage, new projects would also be started.

Similarly, a number of roads and streets projects were also completed besides improving sewerage system in different areas, he informed.

He said that the incumbent government was taking solid steps to eliminate poverty and unemployment.

The Minister said that there were complaints of increasing traffic problems across the city and the departments concerned were working to resolve the issue.

After completion of Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road projects which would be launched soon, the traffic congestion problem would significantly reduce on the city roads, he added.

On the complaints of profiteering, the provincial minister said that the administration was taking effective steps in this regard and rate lists were also being issued besides conducting special raids to check profiteering in open market.

He said that the citizens should lodge complaints against profiteers and hoarders as with the cooperation of the citizens, the profiteering could be controlled and the situation could be improved. He said, all-out efforts were being made to complete the ongoing development projects of public welfare within shortest possible time frame so that the people could be facilitated.

He said, after tragic Murree incident, the Punjab government was taking all possible steps to secure lives and properties of the citizens so that no such incident could occur in future.

The administration under a contingency plan formulated to deal with any emergency during heavy rain and snowfall in Murree had finalized arrangements to control entry of vehicles in Murree, he added.

He said, a special plan was also finalized to ensure quick and timely relief and rescue operations.

