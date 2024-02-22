Open Menu

Autocratic Hindutva Rule, Undeclared Martial Law Imposed In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Autocratic Hindutva rule, undeclared martial law imposed in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has condemned the upsurge in cordon and search operations and house raids as well as the snatching of properties and sacking of employees under undeclared martial law imposed by the Modi-led Hindutva government of India in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and said that these repressive measures are designed to suppress the Kashmiris’ righteous demand of right to self-determination.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said, the Indian military and police establishment along with Hidnutva-aligned bureaucrats and administration were undemocratically ruling IIOJK and suppressing the Kashmiri people for raising their voice for justice and UN-recognized right to self-determination.

Despite the use of brute military and dreaded SOG [Special Operations Group] force against the people, so for, their morale and valour regarding their sacred cause of freedom from Indian illegal occupation remains invincible, the statement added. “The heavy deployment of more than one million occupation troops used against the defenceless civil population demanding their legitimate rights is a brazen violation of international law and Human Rights Charter of 1948, adopted by United Nations,” it maintained.

