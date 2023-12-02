Awareness seminar on autism held

Public School and College Skardu on Saturday hosted an impressive and productive seminar on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

SKARDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) Public School and College Skardu on Saturday hosted an impressive and productive seminar on Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).

The chief guest was Commander FCNA Maj. Gen. Kashif Khalil.

Speaking at the seminar, General Kashif Khalil shed light on the actions taken thus far by the Pakistani Army in Gilgit Baltistan to rehabilitate autistic children's welfare. He stated that to assist the autistic children, we are currently setting up the same welfare center in Baltistan as well, which will be a great endeavour for the people of Baltistan.

On this occasion, experts in video speech expressed their opinions and urged the public to identify the aforementioned children so that we could raise them to be responsible adults who won't burden society.

Skardu Women Wing Public School and College Vice Principal Mrs. Shazia Hameed also spoke and shared her experiences with the seminar attendees.

Additional specialists also spoke, and Director Academic Dr. Zakir Hussain Zakir also offered his thoughts and experiences regarding this subject. The role of the Pakistan Army, particularly its role in GB, was highly praised by all speakers and attendees, including the parents of autistic children.

They also praised the compassionate role played by the current FCNA GB Maj General Kashif Khalil, noting that GB is developing quickly as a result of his unique social sector initiatives and that the people of GB are deeply appreciative of and indebted to him. The Commanders of the 62 Brigade and the Artillery, as well as civil and military officials, town elites, local journalists, school teachers, and students attended the seminar. The seminar was praised by all as being extremely informative, amazing, and fruitful.

