Badges Pinned To Newly Promoted 14 Cops

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Badges pinned to newly promoted 14 cops

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) Fourteen police officials, who were promoted to next rank recently were pinned

badges of promotion in a ceremony held at Police Lines here on Tuesday.

City Police Officer Karman Adil decorated the badges to the newly promoted cops.

Addressing the ceremony, the CPO said that it was the first and foremost duty of

police to provide security to the lives and properties of masses by arresting criminals.

He said that all those police officials who would perform their duties diligently and

honestly would be encouraged.

As many as 14 police officials including 6 Sub Inspectors (SIs) and 8 Assistant Sub-Inspectors

(ASIs) were promoted to the next ranks.

SSP Operations, SSP Investigation and other officers were also present on the occasion.

